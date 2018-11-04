Improvement in ranking hailed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will soon share second part of its plan regarding ease of doing business with the government, a statement said on Saturday.

The state deserves appreciation for taking first part of the LCCI suggestions seriously for ease of doing business.

LCCI President Almas Hyder, who is also member of 22 businessmen panel of the prime minister, said that according to a recent report of the World Bank, Pakistan has moved to 136th place from 147 that is very good economic news for the country, as good ranking in this particular index influences the economy on many counts.

Ease of doing business is directly linked with the economic growth of the country and its improvement will definitely energise the country’s economy, he added.

The business community is well aware of the fact that government alone cannot combat with the economic challenges; therefore, the LCCI is suggesting practicable measures to the government for economic wellbeing of the country.