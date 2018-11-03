Sat November 03, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

HBL earn place in Quaid Cup final

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank (HBL) held on to their nerves despite a gallant early onslaught by PTV’s Ali Imran (102) to earn a place in the final of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup one-day cricket tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Friday.

In a victory chase of 322, Ali Imran kept PTV in the hunt before the team was bowled out for 314. Ali smashed 14 fours and three sixes in his 66-ball century. He raised 130 runs for the opening wicket with Nihal Mansoor (36) in just 18 overs, setting a good platform for PTV’s victory.

However, once talented Ali fell, PTV started struggling to maintain the run rate. Ali Khan (41) though revived their hopes at the end as the team was bowled out for 314.

Earlier, fit-again Imamul Haq (85) and Jamal Anwar (88) set up the platform for HBL’s huge total. The two raised 148 for the opening wicket in 29 overs.

Scores in brief: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Habib Bank 321-8 in 50 overs (Jamal Anwar 88, Imamul Haq 85, Umar Akmal 39; Mohammad Irfan Jr 2-50, Tabish Khan 2-62, Azharullah 2-68). PTV 314 all out 49.4 overs (Ali Imran 102, Mohammad Waqas 43, Ali Khan 41; Amad Butt 2-50, Khurram Shehzad 2-65). Result: HBL won by 7 runs.

