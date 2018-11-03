HBL edge PTV to set final date with WAPDA

KARACHI: Stumper Jamal Anwar and Pakistan’s Test opener Imam-ul-Haq blasted solid fifties to enable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to set up final date with WAPDA as they overpowered Pakistan Television by seven runs in a close finish in the high-scoring second semi-final of the Quaid-e-Azam One-day Cup at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

In-form Jamal (88) and left-handed Imam (85) enabled HBL to post 321-8 in the allotted 50 overs.Young medium pacers Amad Butt (2-51) and Khurram Shehzad (2-65) did well with the leather to dismiss PTV for 314 in 49.4 overs.

After HBL skipper Umar Gul opted to bat first on a batting pitch, Jamal and Imam batted perfectly, putting on 148 for the opening stand.Experienced medium pacer Azharullah provided a breakthrough when he had Imam in the 29th over of the innings. The 22-year-old Imam, who reached his fifty off 69 balls, smashed six fours and one six from 93 balls.

Discarded international Umar Akmal (39) joined Jamal and both put on quick-fire 67 for the second wicket. Young leg-spinner Mohammad Irfan bowled Akmal off a superb delivery in the 38th over to leave HBL at 215-2. Akmal smacked four fours and two sixes in his fiery 24-ball feat.

After Akmal’s fall HBL kept losing wickets at regular intervals.Jamal also got run out off a direct throw from Ali Imran after he had hit eight fours and one six from 111 deliveries. This was Jamal’s fourth List A fifty, which came off 64 deliveries.

Zohaib Khan (37*) and Imran Farhat (24) made solid contributions in the last ten overs.Zohaib smashed two sixes and two fours off 20 balls. Medium pacers Tabish Khan (2-62) and Azharullah (2-68) and spinner Mohammad Irfan (2-50) were the successful bowlers.

PTV responded superbly. Opener Ali Imran played a major role as he hammered 102.The 20-year-old Islamabad boy provided a strong foundation to his side as he dominated the opening 130 runs stand with Nihal Mansoor (36). Amad Butt gave a breakthrough to HBL when he bowled Nihal off a superb delivery. Nihal hit three fours and one six from 53 balls.

In the next over, left-arm spinner Zohaib Khan removed wicket-keeper batsman Taimur Khan (0) to bring HBL back in the game.Ali fell after completing the second century of his List A career. Ali got three chances. When he was on 99, he was dropped by Khurram Shehzad at backward square-leg off the bowling of Amad.

Ali, who reached his fifty off 25 balls and 100 off 61 balls, hit 14 fours and three sixes in his 65-ball knock. He hit Gul for three fours and a six in the ninth over of the innings that fetched 21 runs.Mohammad Waqas (43) and young skipper Hasan Mohsin (23) shared 51 runs for the fourth wicket to boost their team’s winning chances.

But pacer Khurram Shehzad got rid of both these batsmen in one over to make the game evenly poised.Waqas hit three sixes and two fours from 47 deliveries. Hasan smashed two fours from 24 balls.

Abdul Razzaq (24) and Ali Khan (41) kept PTV in the hunt before the ex-international all-rounder lost his wicket. He was caught at third man by Akmal off the bowling of left-arm former Test spinner Abdul Rehman. Razzaq hit four fours from 25 balls.

Ali Khan and Mohammad Irfan (26) then made some quick runs to keep their side in the hunt. But PTV lost steam when the two departed. In the last over, PTV needed ten runs but Amad gave away only two before the last man Azharullah (6) got run out.

Ali Khan smashed three fours and one six from 38 balls. Irfan smacked two fours and one six in his quick-fire 18.Amad, who got 2-51 in 9.4 overs, bowled with tight line and length. He was ably backed by Khurram Shehzad (2-65) who took two key wickets in the middle order.

Ahmed Shahab and Zameer Haider supervised the match. Qaiser Waheed was the television umpire, Abdul Muqeet the reserve umpire and Mohammad Anis the match referee.HBL will face WAPDA in the final on Sunday (tomorrow) at the same venue.