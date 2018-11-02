Rabbani slams govt for failing to enforce its writ

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday alleged the government had failed to enforce the writ of the state, as roads and highways were blocked while the state institutions and their functionaries were under threat.

“This is a time when the culture of tolerance must prevail, violence should be shunned and rule of law must prevail,” he said in a statement issued here by the Senate Secretariat.

“The demonstrations breaking out on the eve of the China visit need to be noted,” he pointed out.

He emphasised that political parties must play their role in the Parliament and outside to ensure the enforcement of the rule of law.

The state could not afford that its writ be further diluted because that would lead to anarchy.