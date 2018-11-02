‘PSG superstars need more teamwork’

MONACO: Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani says Paris Saint-Germain’s team of dazzling individuals including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe need to work more as a team if they are to win the Champions League.

In an exclusive interview with AFP, Cavani said the importance of winning the Champions League for the French club was drummed into him even before he signed from Napoli in 2013. “It’s an objective that the club discussed with me before I signed the contract,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League Group C clash in Naples. “It is in my head. It flows through my veins. I want to win it because that is the job that was presented to me when I came (to PSG).” PSG’s domination of Ligue 1 — they have won five of the past six championship titles — allows them to prepare well for their ultimate goal of winning Europe’s premier club competition.

But the Champions League has produced nothing but heartbreak for PSG and their Qatari owners, who have plunged millions in the club in the hope of creating one of the continent’s top sides. PSG’s hopes ended at the quarter-finals four years in succession from 2013-2016, and at the last 16 in the past two campaigns.

Coach Unai Emery was fired last summer and left for Arsenal after failing to bring the trophy to Paris and new coach Thomas Tuchel has inherited the task of realising the dream.Tuchel has brought the emphasis on teamwork to PSG’s training ground, said Cavani.

Cavani cited Atletico Madrid and Juventus as clubs who play together with the kind of robust, disciplined teamwork that Tuchel is trying to instil into PSG. “That does not mean that we (PSG) do not work together,” said Cavani, whose star has declined since fellow strikers Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, and teenage sensation Mbappe joined him in attack.