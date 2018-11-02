Improved business ranking lauded

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will hold the second phase of consultations with the government to bring Pakistan to the 99th position on the World Bank’s doing business list by next year, and 50th in the third year.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that in the wake of tremendous efforts by the government in collaboration with the business community to improve the business climate, Pakistan’s Doing Business 2019 ranking improved by 11 notches to 136th position. This has sent positive vibes across the local and foreign investors, thus portraying a better image of Pakistan as an investment friendly destination.

Hyder further delineated that LCCI has always been at the forefront of the efforts in improving the doing business ranking and in the first phase, presented its reform agenda to federal and provincial government authorities in 2015. Subsequently, the reform agenda was presented numerous times to the government in various high level meetings.