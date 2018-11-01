PPFL: SSGC down Wapda, K-Electric hold NBP

LAHORE: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) edged Wapda 2-1 in Pakistan Premier Football League (PFFL) match played here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. The second match between Karachi-Electric (K-Electric) and NBP ended in a 1-1 draw.

SSGC started aggressively and was looking close to an early lead but missed chances. Habibur Rehman was sharp enough to net the ball in 25th minute. In the second half a good move provided Raziq an opportunity to double the lead in 55th minute. Wapda went all out to score in the second session when Adnan reduced the deficit in 76th minute. SSGC defenders tackled well to maintain lead till close.

In another encounter K- Electric kept pressure on National Bank but were unable to score. Second half was more thrilling, both sides made good moves but it was Noman who scored in the 49th minute to make it 1-0 for K-Electric. Equaliser from the National Bank came through Maqbool in the 60th minute. The remaining time was goalless and match ended in 1-1 draw.