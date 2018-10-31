Family parks planned at scenic spots

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that Tourism Department is mulling a plan to set up family parks at the scenic spots of the province on priority basis to facilitate tourists.

“The Tourism Department has identified places for family parks in Galiyat in Abbottabad, Kalam in Swat and Hund in Swabi,” the senior minister, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said while presiding over a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened to discuss strategy for the promotion of tourism in the province.

He said that 15 new tourist sites had been identified, which would be developed on war-footing to attract tourists to the province. “The government has hundreds of kanals of land in Hund area of Swabi district, which would be utilized for the promotion of tourism,” the senior minister said, adding that 15 new tourist sites had also been identified in Chitral, Hazara and Malakand.