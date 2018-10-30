KRL reach semi-finals of Quaid Cup

ISLAMABAD: Shoaib Ahmad and Jaahid Ali hit half centuries as KRL beat Multan by six wickets to move into the semi-finals of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup one-day cricket tournament at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Set to score 262 for victory, KRL reached home in the 47th over for the loss of four wickets. Shoaib and Jaahid put on 149 runs for the second wicket that laid the foundation of the win.Shoaib’s 83-ball innings included 14 boundaries while Jaahid faced 113 deliveries and hit seven fours. Gulraiz Sadaf added 34 while Abdul Rehman Muzammil remained not out on 30.

Ghulam Rehman was the pick of Multan bowlers, claiming three wickets for 46 runs. Earlier, Imran Rafiq (70) helped Multan reach 261-8 in 50 overs. He hit seven fours in his 100-ball knock.

Shoaib (2-39) and Nauman Ali (2-48) bowled well for KRL.Islamabad will play PTV in the last quarter-final on Tuesday (today) at the same venue.Scores in brief: At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Multan 261-8 in 50 overs (Imran Rafiq 70, Hasnain Bukhari 38, Ibtisam Sheikh 32, Khalilullah 31, Yousaf Babar 25; Shoaib Ahmed 2-39, Nauman Ali 2-48). KRL 262-4 in 46.5 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 92, Jaahid Ali 82, Gulraiz Sadaf 34, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 30 not out; Ghulam Rehman 3-46). Result: KRL won by 6 wickets.