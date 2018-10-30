Man killed

LANDIKOTAL: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a local resident in Landikotal Bazaar and fled the scene, sources said.They said that the gunmen opened fire on a local resident identified as Pasham Gul Shinwari when he was at his shop in Landikotal Bazaar. The gunmen fled after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the Khassadars reached the spot and searched the area and collected the evidence.