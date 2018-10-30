Tue October 30, 2018
Cops hurl life threats to Shujaabad hospital doctors

MULTAN: The doctors of Shujabad Tehsil Headquarters Hospital have lodged a complaint with the City police station against the Elite Force personnel of the Special Protection Unit for giving life threats and spreading harassment in the emergency ward on Friday last.

The hospital doctors have demanded protection and action against the SPU personnel. The personnel used abusive language against doctors, they alleged.

According to the complaint, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Irfan Shafi was performing his duty at the Shujabad THQ Hospital emergency trauma centre when patient M Awais was brought to the emergency accompanied by a personnel wearing Elite Force uniform and carrying a gun on Friday last.

The patients complained over displaying of firearm in the emergency ward. The CMO asked the personnel to remove gun and kept it outside the emergency ward. The personnel were subordinate to patient. They refused to put back his gun and exchanged hot words with the staff. He refused to cooperate with the doctors and starting abusing all of them. He even gave life threats to the staff.

The personnel allegedly beat the CMO’s peon. The complaint said that the personnel abused his authority and not only harassed the medical staff but also served them life threats.

The Pakistan Medical Association held a meeting on Monday and condemned the Punjab Elite Force personnel for harassing and giving life threats. It demanded the Multan City police for taking action against the personnel. The PMA meeting held in chair with its president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj warned that any delay in taking action would invite the doctors’ protest across south Punjab.

