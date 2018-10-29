Mon October 29, 2018
Lahore

October 29, 2018

‘Sindh govt taking all possible steps for Thar people’

Our correspondent

LAHORE SINDH Adviser on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said the PPP has a commitmentwith the people of Thar, and all possiblemeasures are being taken for their relief. Talking to The News, Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government had distributed ration bags among 50, 000 families of Thar andwas also taking further steps to address the problems faced by the people in Thar. To a question, he said it wasn’t fair to hold Sindh government responsible for Thar situation because food scarcity was behind it. He said the lack of rain in Thar led to the drought. The PPP government in Sindh launched its relief operation in Thar in August. To another query, he said the deaths of minors were attributed to famine or food shortage in Thar district but in reality, there were other reasons for deaths such as neonatal causes, early marriages of girls. However, he said steps were underway to combat the prevailing situation and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had always shown great respect for the people of Thar and the people of the area had also reciprocated the gesture. M eanwhile, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokher, a spokesman for the PPP chairman, in a statement issued on Sunday said the transfer of inspector general of Islamabad police for attending the call of a federal minister with a delay was surprising. He said that by punishing the IG, Islamabad, a message had been conveyed to the bureaucracy to obey the ministers. He alleged the federal minister wanted to use police for his personal motives.

