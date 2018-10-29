Mpofu replaces injured Ngarava in Zimbabwe Test squad

HARARE: Left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava has been ruled out of Zimbabwe’s two-match Test series against Bangladesh after he sustained a groin injury during the recent ODI series between the sides.

Veteran pace bowler Christopher Mpofu has been called up as his replacement.Ngarava, 20, was in line to make his Test debut, but he will now have to wait longer because of the injury he picked while bowling in the third and final ODI played in Chittagong on Friday.

“Ngarava sustained a groin injury and also complained of pain in the gluteal region after our last ODI,” Zimbabwe national team physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa said.“Even with aggressive treatment, he will not recover in time for the Test series.”

The first Test pitting Bangladesh against Zimbabwe is scheduled for November 3-7 in Sylhet, with the second match pencilled in for November 11-15 in Dhaka.“Ngarava is part of our plan to deliberately inject youth into the team and he has worked hard on this tour, on the sidelines, readying himself for an opportunity to play,” Zimbabwe convener of selectors, Walter Chawaguta, said.

“We had plans to possibly rotate our seamers and rest those who have played all matches since the tour of South Africa and this would have presented an opportunity for Ngarava.”Although disappointed to see Ngarava being forced out of the Test matches due to injury, Chawaguta is confident Mpofu’s experience will provide a massive boost to Zimbabwe’s chances in the series.

The 32-year-old seamer has played 15 Test matches since making his debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong in January 2005.“Mpofu was with the team in the build-up to South Africa and, having toured Bangladesh before, he would know how to quickly adjust to conditions here,” Chawaguta said.

“He is very experienced and would give us an opportunity to continue with our set plan of rotating our pace bowling department.”Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Christopher Mpofu.