Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Sports

A
Agencies
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mpofu replaces injured Ngarava in Zimbabwe Test squad

HARARE: Left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava has been ruled out of Zimbabwe’s two-match Test series against Bangladesh after he sustained a groin injury during the recent ODI series between the sides.

Veteran pace bowler Christopher Mpofu has been called up as his replacement.Ngarava, 20, was in line to make his Test debut, but he will now have to wait longer because of the injury he picked while bowling in the third and final ODI played in Chittagong on Friday.

“Ngarava sustained a groin injury and also complained of pain in the gluteal region after our last ODI,” Zimbabwe national team physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa said.“Even with aggressive treatment, he will not recover in time for the Test series.”

The first Test pitting Bangladesh against Zimbabwe is scheduled for November 3-7 in Sylhet, with the second match pencilled in for November 11-15 in Dhaka.“Ngarava is part of our plan to deliberately inject youth into the team and he has worked hard on this tour, on the sidelines, readying himself for an opportunity to play,” Zimbabwe convener of selectors, Walter Chawaguta, said.

“We had plans to possibly rotate our seamers and rest those who have played all matches since the tour of South Africa and this would have presented an opportunity for Ngarava.”Although disappointed to see Ngarava being forced out of the Test matches due to injury, Chawaguta is confident Mpofu’s experience will provide a massive boost to Zimbabwe’s chances in the series.

The 32-year-old seamer has played 15 Test matches since making his debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong in January 2005.“Mpofu was with the team in the build-up to South Africa and, having toured Bangladesh before, he would know how to quickly adjust to conditions here,” Chawaguta said.

“He is very experienced and would give us an opportunity to continue with our set plan of rotating our pace bowling department.”Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Christopher Mpofu.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage