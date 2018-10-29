Entrance denied

This year, medical entrance tests weren’t conducted as efficiently as they should have been in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Although the date for the entrance tests had repeatedly postponed, the relevant authorities didn’t make use of the extra time they got amid frequent postponements to give the examination paper a second glance. The question paper was riddled with errors, which made it difficult for people to answer the questions.

In addition, only 1,200 students out of the 38,000 students who took the test were selected. This could have been avoided if the relevant authorities had conducted the test with greater efficiency and ensured that the exam paper did not contain any major mistakes. The authorities are requested to look into these inconsistencies and avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

Noor Agha

Parachinar