57pc of Pakistanis commend CJP's performance: survey

ISLAMABAD: Majority of Pakistanis term the past one year performance of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar commendable, says a survey conducted recently.

Conducted by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, the survey asked a sample of 1,550 respondents about their opinion on performance of the chief justice in the last year, reports Geo.

Fifty-seven percent rated his performance as commendable (good or bad), 32 percent thought the chief justice's performance in the past year was very good, 25 percent believed his performance was good, and 11 percent said they believed the top judge's performance was appropriate.

Meanwhile, 14 percent said his performance was bad, 13 percent were of the opinion that his performance was very bad, while 5 percent said they did not know or gave no response.

The survey covered both urban and rural respondents across the country.