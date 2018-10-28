Worley excels in WC opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOELDEN, Austria: In a course shortened by fog and a blizzard Tessa Worley produced a thundering second run to clinch Saturday’s giant slalom in Soelden, the season’s first World Cup event. Italy’s Federica Brignone who had led after the first run was second at 0.35sec overall while Mikaela Shiffrin was third at 0.94sec. Visibility early Saturday on the 3000m altitude Rettenbach glacier was dire due to relentless heavy snow and thick fog, forcing commissioners to shorten the run.
SOELDEN, Austria: In a course shortened by fog and a blizzard Tessa Worley produced a thundering second run to clinch Saturday’s giant slalom in Soelden, the season’s first World Cup event. Italy’s Federica Brignone who had led after the first run was second at 0.35sec overall while Mikaela Shiffrin was third at 0.94sec. Visibility early Saturday on the 3000m altitude Rettenbach glacier was dire due to relentless heavy snow and thick fog, forcing commissioners to shorten the run.
Comments