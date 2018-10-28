Worley excels in WC opener

SOELDEN, Austria: In a course shortened by fog and a blizzard Tessa Worley produced a thundering second run to clinch Saturday’s giant slalom in Soelden, the season’s first World Cup event. Italy’s Federica Brignone who had led after the first run was second at 0.35sec overall while Mikaela Shiffrin was third at 0.94sec. Visibility early Saturday on the 3000m altitude Rettenbach glacier was dire due to relentless heavy snow and thick fog, forcing commissioners to shorten the run.