Sat October 27, 2018
Sports

October 27, 2018

POF sports competition ends

WAH CANTT: Small Arms Ammunition (SAA) Factory team clinched the overall trophy by obtaining 124 points as the 49th POF Inter-Factories Sports Competition concluded Friday here at the POF Sports Complex, says a press release.

AA Factory got second position with 123 points while Admin Group stood third.

The competition included athletics, basketball, badminton, cycling, cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, squash, swimming, table tennis, tug of war, lawn tennis and volleyball.

Chairman POF Board Lt Gen Sadiq Ali was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed prizes among the winner teams.

Addressing the participants, POF Board chairman highlighted the importance of sports for the youth and remarked that international level facilities for almost all the sports are available free of cost at the POF.

He also announced a cash prize of Rs200,000 for the winning team of SAA Factory and Rs.150,000 for 2nd position team of AA Factory and Rs100,000 for 3rd position team of Admin Group. The chairman also announced Rs200,000 for POF Sports Control Board for arranging the event in a befitting manner.

