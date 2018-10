6 children injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Six children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Shahdara Friday. Rescue 1122 recovered the victims from debris.

The victims have been identified as Talha, 3, Arafat, 4, Abuzar, 7, Musa, 10, Subhan, 12, and Furqan, 9. They were present at the home for tuition.