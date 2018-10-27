Body found from school water tank

PAKPATTAN: The body of a six-year-old boy was found from the water tank of Government Primary School Chak Purana Thana on Friday. Ghulam Mustafa went for playing but did not return. When he did not return, his parents searched their son and found his body from the water tank of the school. The parents expressed their doubt that their son was murdered after sexual assault. The police have arrested two people, including watchman of the school, on suspicion.