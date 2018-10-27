Sat October 27, 2018
October 27, 2018

Finau surges to halfway lead in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: American Tony Finau powered through the front nine on his way to a three-shot lead after two rounds at the WGC-HSBC Champions here on Friday.

Slightly calmer winds than during the opening round at Sheshan International Golf Club allowed for some low scoring in the morning and Finau was at the forefront as he signed for five-under-par 67 to be 11-under overall.

The 29-year-old carded four birdies to make the turn in 32, surging to the top spot alongside overnight leader Patrick Reed. Reed, one of the late starters, found the water on the sixth to hand Finau a three-shot advantage before the leader found an unfortunate bounce off a sprinkle-head on the 11th to go way back of the green, eventually salvaging a double-bogey.

Finau dropped another shot on the 13th but three birdies in the last five holes maintained his grip at the top of the leaderboard.Masters champion Reed’s steady progress on the back of seven straight pars was dampened by a bogey on the 14th but a birdie on the 16th ensured he finished with a 72, sitting eight-under alongside English duo Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

Defending champion Rose fired a bogey-free 67, studded with five birdies, to put himself back in contention, while Fleetwood signed for a second consecutive 68.American Xander Schauffele made a birdie on the final hole for a 71 to finish seven-under, a shot ahead of compatriot Patrick Cantlay.

