Hamilton would be proudest of his fifth F1 title

MEXICO CITY: Lewis Hamilton feels a fifth Formula One title would be his proudest achievement and he wants to seal it by winning Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver, who is set to equal the title tally of the late Argentine great Juan Manuel Fangio, needs to finish at least seventh to be sure of the world championship with two races to spare.

The 33-year-old Briton won last year’s title by finishing ninth in Mexico after a collision with Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel at the start.“It’s an added bonus to an already great year when you do win the race to get the title. My goal is to try to win the race this weekend,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I remember when I won my first (in 2008), one of the ex-champions had said it’s always harder to get the second, which it felt like it was.“The first one felt incredibly hard already but from then on it just got harder and harder to win a championship.”

Hamilton said the season had been one of the most enjoyable years of his career, given the challenge faced.“So if I were to win the title it would be one I would probably be most proud of and able to appreciate most,” he added.