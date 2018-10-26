Fazl tells ‘those with fake mandate’ to stop threatening opposition

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to refrain from threatening him, calling his mandate to rule “fake”.The government who got a stolen mandate should not make threats to the opposition, he said.

“Who has asked for NRO,” Fazl asked, in reply to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements in his Wednesday’s address vowing not to give criminals any deal.

Commenting on the efforts to unite the opposition against the government, Fazlur Rehman said that 75 percent of work has been done and the opposition would unite to play a role in the Parliament. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has asked for three days before an all parties conference.

The JUI-F chief and the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari have met more than once in the past few days in an effort to unite opposition and call an app parties conference.

Zardari said Monday he was up for uniting the opposition parties against the government, saying the country does not seem to be running this way.

The JUI-F chief on the occasion said that they will contact opposition to formulate a joint strategy and an all-parties conference would be summoned next week.