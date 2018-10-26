Greece fires coach, Angelos takes over

ATHENS: The Greek football federation on Thursday dumped German coach Michael Skibbe and replaced him with veteran Angelos Anastasiadis at the helm of the national team.

“It was easy to understand our decision because of the bad course of the team and the unfortunate last result,” federation president Vangelis Grammenos said. “We decided to hire a Greek coach to impart the required characteristics needed for our national team.”

However his sacking came after the side recorded only two wins in the four matches of the Nations League this season.Anastasiadis, 65, coached the Cypriot national team from 2004 to 2011 and also coached a number of Greek clubs including Panathinaikos, PAOK Thessaloniki and Iraklis Thessaloniki.