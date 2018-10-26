Punjab University incident

Two students, guard suspended for thrashing man on PU campus

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab University administration has suspended two students for thrashing a man who had gone there to pick up his wife. The university administration also suspended one security guard present on the spot for not taking action.

Five students of Punjab University started a brawl with the husband of a female student in Sociology Department on the premises of the university. The man, identified as Awais Rind, had gone to pick up his wife.

In a series of videos, going viral on social media, a large crowd of onlookers are seen gathered outside the PU History Department as some goons are seen beating the man without any apparent reason, as the female student tries to explain to them that he is her husband.

In a press statement, the PU spokesman said that the varsity VC took serious notice and directed the registrar to take immediate action and proceed against the guard and students. He said the university has suspended one guard Muhammad Javed, two students Muhammad Mazhar of Institute of Islamic Studies and Usman Anwar from Institute of Geology and show-cause notice had been issued in this regard. He said that PU’s Disciplinary Committee would proceed against the students as per rules.