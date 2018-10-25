Thu October 25, 2018
Islamabad

October 25, 2018

NAB welcomes World Economic Forum report

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has welcomed World Economic Forum’s nine point improvement in Pakistan’s corruption ranking and termed it good omen for Pakistan, says a press release.

He said the placement of country at 107th from out of a total of 140 is very encouraging and honour for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. He said that NAB is strictly pursuing the “Accountability for All” policy across the board as per law. He also expressed satisfaction over decrease in corruption incidences from 102 in 2017 to 99 in the current year i.e. 2018.

He said that NAB’s foremost priority is to eradicate corruption by utilizing all resources in order to corruption free Pakistan. He said NAB that believes in nabbing corrupt elements without caring about their position or status on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

He said that besides World Economic Forum, the Gallup and Gilani recent survey in which 59 per cent people have shown their confidence on NAB performance. This testifies people’s confidence and trust over NAB’s performance.

