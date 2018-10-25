PEC, IIU heads discuss accreditation

Islamabad : Pakistan Engineering Council 9PEC) Chairman Engineer Jawed Saleem Qureshi assured President of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh of the maximum cooperation with the university and lauded the efforts of the IIU in various fields and said the PEC would keep guiding the university regarding requirements of development, advancements, and accreditation.

The IIU called on the PEC chairman here on Wednesday along with a university delegation.

The meeting was also attended by IIUI Vice Presidents Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dr. Muhammad Munir, Adviser to IIUI President, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) Dr. Muhammad Amir, Engineer Nasir Mehmood Khan, Head accreditation PEC and other relevant officials.