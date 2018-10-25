Rickshaw drivers stage protest demo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Rickshaw drivers lodged a protest demonstration at Kalima Chowk on Wednesday against the city traffic police, Lahore Transport Company and the district administration allegedly over calling them “monkeys.” Rickshaw Union Chairman Majeed Ghauri appealed to the CJP for action against the accused officials. A large number of rickshaw drivers gathered near Kalima Chowk on Ferozepur Road along with their rickshaws and chanted slogans. The protest demonstration resulted in traffic mess. They complained about the illogical challans.
