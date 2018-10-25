Govt committed to eradicating polio from Pakistan

KARACHI: Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta has said that he salutes over 260,000 valiant polio team members, the real heroes on the frontline who go against all odds, down countless streets, to cover the length and breadth of Pakistan, with One Goal: No child is left unprotected against lifelong paralysis.

“Our government is fully committed to ending polio in Pakistan. I am confident, together with our people, we will achieve a safer, healthier and polio-free Pakistan for our children. Over the past years, Pakistan has made tremendous progress towards polio eradication from highs of 306 in 2014 to only 6 polio cases so far in 2018. Thanks to our frontline workers for their exemplary commitment to end polio.”

He was talking in Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan with host Abdullah Sultan and Neelum Yousuf. Babar said that World Polio Day observes across the globe on 24th October is not only a day to express our gratitude to all those associated with this noble cause across our great country but it is also a call to action for all of us to do our part to reach this historic goal. “This World Polio Day offers compelling evidence for Pakistan to celebrate the milestones that the country has achieved in its crusade against polio. More importantly, however, it is an occasion for serious contemplation: despite being on the brink of eradication, why is Pakistan still one of last three remaining polio endemic countries in the world? Why do hundreds and thousands of children remain unvaccinated in every single campaign despite marked improvements in campaign quality and surveillance? What precautions has the country taken to pre-empt future outbreaks? And the list of questions goes on. Pakistan’s epic fight to reverse the odds in the face of a major polio epidemic is a story of courage, resilience and innovation,” he said.

He said, “Major challenges are being addressed with an unshakable resolve and a well thought-out and effectively executed strategy under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The current polio virus picture of Pakistan provides reason for optimism. It is however critical that the gains so far achieved are sustained and intensified in the remaining areas of polio virus transmission. Over the years, through incredible focus and hard work, polio counts are edging close to zero, with substantial increase in immunity levels of children—meaning we are reaching a majority of the eligible child population with polio vaccine. Yet, despite all efforts, six cases of polio have been reported so far this year—meaning that we are not reaching every child, he added.

“We are now in the low transmission season where the virus is most vulnerable. We must use the upcoming campaigns to reach and vaccinate every child and give the virus no place to hide. Every parent and every citizen is our soldier in taking the fight to the virus. There are 260,000 Sehat Muhafiz operating on the ground across Pakistan, ensuring that children from each and every house, in every street, district and province have been given the two essential vaccine drops in every campaign. I call upon fathers, mothers, and caregivers to ensure that two drops of the safe and effective polio drops are administered to their children. World will be a witness when the current government will declare final victory against the disease so no child ever is paralysed by the polio virus,” he added.

It is noted that during the journey or travel should be careful of this disease because polio virus is transferred from one country to another. Especially this virus comes from Afghanistan when people came from here. In Afghanistan, 16 cases have been reported, there are some areas where polio teams were not accessible, until these teams will not arrive in those areas the dream of eliminate polio will be impossible. There is no individual responsible for polio virus existence, only conditions and virus itself responsible for it. This is the problem of children so it should be no politics.

"I do not feel shame to say that in the last 5 years, our government is in KP and polio virus is being transferred from KPs headquarter Peshawar and the reason is that there are a lot of people came and go there from Afghanistan. In Karachi Gadap Union council have polio case, reason same that there are people from Quetta and other parts of the country came here. It is good less polio cases in Pakistan, but it does not mark the end of polio. If we can run the full campaign with the help of parents, polio virus will totally finish in 2019,” he said.

On the other hand, famous singers, musicians and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the eradication of Polio Salman Ahmad said polio has been eliminated all over the world. Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan only three countries where polio cases are found, little efforts can become Pakistan a polio-free country.

In his message Salman Ahmed said that the good news for us is that there were very few polio cases remaining, in 2014, 306 cases was reported. He said about 100 workers most of them women were martyred during polio campaign. “We are just 6 cases away in making polio-free Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal and provincial governments, WHO,UNICEF and all stakeholders and especially in underdeveloped areas, polio workers who risk their souls are participating polio-free Pakistan campaign.”