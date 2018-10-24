Army, Wapda qualify for women soccer final

LAHORE: Pakistan Army and Wapda teams will clash in the final of National Women Football Championship by virtue of their victories in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Title match is scheduled on Thursday. On Tuesday both semifinals played at the Model Town Football Academy. In the first semifinal Pakistan Army outplayed Karachi United 10-0. Roshnan was their star with 4 goals, Swaiba netted the ball thrice, Khadija, Naina and Kiran scored one each. Karachi united was unable to pose any threat to the opponent at any stage of the match. In the second semifinal Wapda easily edged Punjab 3-0.

Sofia provided the lead in just 12 minutes. Rafia and Mehnaz were the scorers in the second half. Third position match will be played between Punjab and Karachi United at 10.00 am a on Wednesday.