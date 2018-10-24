Wed October 24, 2018
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

World

AFP
October 24, 2018

Week 34 of pregnancy reduces breast cancer risk

PARIS: Women’s bodies undergo a “striking” change during a specific week of pregnancy that can significantly reduce their risk of developing breast cancer later in life, scientists said Tuesday.

Previous research has highlighted how women under the age of 30 can reduce their risk of contracting breast cancer later in life by having a baby. But a new study by experts in Denmark and Norway claims to have identified the precise week of pregnancy when the change occurs.

“If you deliver a child at week 33 you get the child, which is great, but you don’t get the bonus of having a lower risk of breast cancer for the rest of your life,” Mads Melbye, from the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Clinical Medicine and lead study author, told AFP.

“It’s a very distinct change in risk when you go from week 33 to week 34.”A typical pregnancy lasts 40 weeks and a baby born before 37 weeks is considered premature.Melbye and his team studied a huge database of nearly four million women in Denmark and Norway stretching back almost 40 years.

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

