PhD programmes for KEMU approved

LAHORE: The Ministry of Health, the government of Pakistan, has approved PHD programmes for King Edward Medical University.

According to a notification, on the recommendation of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the PhD programsme of KEMU has been included in the third schedule. In more than 30 specialties of KEMU in MS, MD and FCPS programmes are already going on.

seminar: Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) has organised a seminar on “Child Bombers: From Innocence to Violence” in auditorium.

Sheikupura DIG Dr Sohail Habib Tajik was the keynote speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sohail elaborated the terminologies used by the trainers for spoiling minds of children. He said Soviet invasion in Afghanistan, the Iranian revolution and 9/11 were main reasons behind terrorism in Pakistan.

convocation: The second phase of the 126th convocation of Punjab University will be held on November 10, at Faisal Auditorium. In this regard a meeting, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, was held here on Tuesday. The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organise second phase of the convocation.

Convocation Coordination Committee Convener Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Acting Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, deans of various faculties and members were present.

Cleanliness: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on held an awareness drive in Govt College Lahore in which students and faculty members participated.

LWMC Managing Director Farrukh Qayyum Butt briefed the participants on how citizens could participate in maintaining cleanliness. He also highlighted LWMC’s initiatives followed by latest administrative rights to impose fine for improper disposal of solid waste. Screening of informative documentary on solid waste was the part of the session. Farrukh said organising such awareness session was a key component of the organization. He invited the college students and faculty members for a one-day visit of LWMC and its sites.

Later an interactive session and awareness walk within the premises of the college was also conducted among the students in which students participated actively. Govt College for Women Gulberg Principal Gulnaz said the role of LWMC in the city was quite commendable but at the same time public participation and cooperation was the dire need of the time, without prompt response of people LWMC alone cannot achieve its mission.