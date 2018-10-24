Pakistan look to tame Aussies and maintain No.1 spot

KARACHI: One good result can sometimes change everything.The 373-run series-winning triumph in the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia has almost erased the big question mark hanging over the future of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. From being a man under pressure, Sarfraz is now a man in command after playing a pivotal role in the victory.

That fact was evident on the eve of Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 International series against Australia. Speaking at a pre-match press conference at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sarfraz exuded confidence as he set his sights on another series win.

Sarfraz declared that his troops will go all out to capitalize on the momentum following their Test series triumph to win the T20 contest and retain their number one position in the shortest format of the game.

“This series is very important for us and you know we are playing against Australia,” he said.“They have always been a strong outfit in T20 and we will try our level best to play good cricket.

“We have been giving good performances in the last one year in this format and we will try to play well to keep our No 1 ranking intact,” said Sarfraz whose team needs to win at least one match of the series to keep their No. 1 ranking.

Pakistan have their T20 specialists coming in for the game but Shoaib Malik, who decided to spend time with his wife Sania Mirza as they expect their first baby, will not be available for the opening game.

Sarfraz said that apart from Malik, all his frontline T20 players will be in the playing eleven for the opening T20 game to be played in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.Australia captain Aaron Finch has said his side is looking forward to the challenge of taking on the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 side.

The Aussies prepared for the series with a clinical seven-wicket win over the UAE national team on Monday, but Finch has urged his team to step up another gear when they face Pakistan.“Pakistan are world No 1 at the moment and they are world No 1 for a reason,” he told reporters.

“They played some great cricket in the last two years in this format so I think it will be a great contest. I think anytime you play anyone in a different country is massively important and everyone wants to win.”

Australia rested batsman Mitchell Marsh and left arm paceman Mitchell Starc against the UAE, but the experienced pair could be named in the team to face Pakistan.“That hasn’t been discussed yet,” Finch said when asked if Australia would name the same team as the one that beat the UAE. “The coaches and we will talk about that more over the next hour or so before training starts.

“Obviously, Mitch Starc and Mitch Marsh missed the game after being involved in the Test series. I think everyone is good as what we need them to be and if selected, I’m sure they will give do a great job.”

Chris Lynn is returning to the T20 side and Finch said the batsman’s return is welcome after a spell out with injury.“He feels he is feeling great at the moment and it’s great to have him back,” Finch said. “We have Ben McDermott who made his debut [on Monday] and played really well towards the end of the innings. I think when you have new guys coming in, it’s really exciting and particularly on debut.” —with inputs from agencies

Today’s Fixture

Pakistan vs Australia

9:00 pm PST