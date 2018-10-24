Opposition’s APC likely on Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties is likely to be held on October 31. After meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has become quite active in summoning the APC under the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and also contacted important political leaders in this regard on Tuesday.

According to sources, another important development was that Fazl not only ensured participation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the APC, but it would also provide an opportunity for the end of cold war between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. The APC will also become a forum where the PML-N and PPP central leaders would gather after a long time.