Sun October 21, 2018
MN
Muhammad Nasir
October 21, 2018

New drama ‘Romeo Weds Heer’ starts on Geo TV today

KARACHI: Geo TV is launching a mega serial, love story of the year, “Romeo Weds Heer”, from makers of mega serial Khaani same team joined hand with Pakistan most popular couple Feroz Khan and Sana Javed. Romeo weds Heer will be aired on every Sunday, starting from 21st Oct.

Previously, Geo[NM1] TV’s mega blockbuster serial ‘Khaani’ was produced by the same team and received great applaud from fans & viewers across the globe & broke all records on TV & digital with a phenomenal success ratio. Romeo Weds Heer the Latest 7th Sky Production is Just what we were waiting For! After giving us the blockbuster drama serial Khaani, ace producer Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are bringing the favourite couple Feroz Khan and Sana Javed back, in the 7th Sky Entertainment’s mega project, Romeo Weds Heer, directed by the renowned director Anjum Shehzad who is known for his commendable work in Khaani and written by legendary writer Muhammad Younis Butt who has penned the famous satirical show Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain, Romeo Weds Heer is a romantic comedy that is for the masses.

The 7th Sky Entertainment presents Feroz Khan and Sana Javed in a complete new avator. The first look of the serial unveiled by the production house, features the title track of Romeo Weds Heer, sung by the renowned singers Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bhagga, and the colourful music video for the track has been choreographed by Wahab Shah.

The track is full of fun and entertainment and the screen chemistry of Feroz & Sana in the dance number is amazing. The dance number of Romeo Weds Heer has made the audience glued to the screen.

So You seen in this mega serial, East meets West, a serial redefining love, romantic comedy, in a fun entertaining track, a track so colourful, a track full of colours, screen chemistry in the dance number is amazing, fun and excitement all over, Romeo Weds Heer features Feroz ad Sana like never seen before.

Good Bye rona dhona Hello happiness. Cast include Shafaat Ali, Firdous Jamal, Ali Safina ,Tara Mehmood, Saman Ansari, Marium Nafees and others.

