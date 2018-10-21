Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon freed

NAIROBI: Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji, who was kidnapped earlier this month, said Saturday he had been released and had returned home safely. “I thank Allah that I have returned home safe and sound,” Dewji told a press conference in Dar es Salaam where he was abducted on October 11 as he entered a gym at a hotel. Clearly strained and appearing exhausted, he thanked the “Tanzanian authorities, including the police, who worked for my return.” “I thank all my fellow Tanzanians and everyone around the world for their prayers,” he added. Tanzanian police said Friday they had identified the driver of a vehicle used in the kidnapping and were making progress in their investigation. The family had offered a reward of half a million dollars (435,000 euros) for information that would help police find him. Mohammed Dewji earlier tweeted that he had been released and his father Gullam Dewji confirmed his son’s release in comments to the Tanzanian daily Mwanachi.