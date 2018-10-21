Albilal Club reach semifinal

LAHORE: Albilal Club has entered into the semifinal of 34th Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing strong Wahdat Eaglets Club by 5 wickets played at New Iteefaq Ground.

Fine batting by Rao Khyyam Abbas and Taqi Haider Bilgrami were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Wahdat Eaglets 154/9 in 20 overs (Taqi Haider Bilgrami 67, M Zahid 23, Sohaib Munir 14, Taib Sohail 33*, Dilshad Kanwal 3/15, Shahzad Khan 2/35). Albilal Club 155/5 in 14.2 overs (Rao Khyaam Abbas 70, Talha Ijaz 17, Ulfat Rasool 22, Ali Sikander 26* and Naveed Ahmed 2/35).