Olympic downhill champion Goggia fractures ankle

ROME: Italy’s Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia will be out of action until at least January after fracturing her ankle in training, the Italian ski federation (FISI) announced on Saturday.

The women’s World Cup begins in late October with a giant slalom at Soelden in Austria but FISI said Goggia would be in plaster for five weeks before “coming back in January”.

“Obviously this will force me to rethink my objectives for the season,” said Goggia, who won the downhill race at the 2018 Games in South Korea to add to her World Cup downhill title. “It’s quite a straight-forward injury and I just need to rest it,” said the 25-year-old.