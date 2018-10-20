Kenya’s ex-sports minister Wario charged over Olympic corruption

NAIROBI: Former Kenyan sports minister Hassan Wario and two other officials were on Friday formally charged with corruption relating to the 2016 Rio Olympics on Friday.Wario pleaded not guilty to six charges levelled against him of abuse of office and was released on a one million shilling ($10,000, 8,600 euros) bond.However, Kipchoge Keino, a two-time Olympic gold medallist on the track and a former National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) chief, did not appear at the hearing in a Nairobi anti-corruption court.