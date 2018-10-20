Habib Public School into Inter-School Basketball semis

KARACHI: Habib Public School overpowered Beaconhouse 20-6 to qualify for the semi-finals of the Inter-School Boys Basketball Tournament here at the Arambagh courts on Thursday.

Ebad Ali (11 points) and Khizer Hussain (2 points) were the main scorers.In another match, Roots College beat City Darakhshan Chapter 11-4. Muhammad Umar (9 points), Maahir (2 points) and Ubaidulah (2 points) shone for Roots College.

In the third and final match of the day, Pak Steel Cadet College thrashed Qamar bin Hashim 57-24. Israr Shah (20 points), Muzammil (20 points) and Hassan Ali (4 points) were on the scoresheet.