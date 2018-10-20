Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Sports

AFP
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Piercy leads, Koepka lurks at PGA tour event in S Korea

JEJU, South Korea: Veteran Scott Piercy took the second round lead at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Friday with world number three Brooks Koepka lurking in second place.

The 39-year-old Piercy defied his world ranking of 252 to fire a bogey-free seven-under-par round of 65, moving to nine under for the $9.5 million US PGA tournament.But Koepka, US PGA Tour Player of the Year, sits just one back after his own 65. He finished with a flourish, picking up an eagle at the par-5 18th following a booming tee shot.

“I feel like I struck it really well,” Koepka said. “I putted really well. My iron play was very consistent and I gave myself good looks. “If you can put it on the fairway and give yourself a good look at birdies, these greens are so good you’re going to make a few putts.”

The conditions at the Club at Nine Bridges on the resort island of Jeju were far gentler than Thursday’s blustery first round, when just 18 players broke par. A total of 44 did so on Friday, led by Brian Harman’s 64.

Koepka — who averaged 313 yards off the tee last season, ranking eighth on the tour — said he capitalised on the benign conditions with length.“If there’s no wind, you can definitely take advantage of it,” he said. “It brings the driver into play for me a bit more and I can fire away.”

Piercy, who tied for 27th at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia last week, said his putter “showed up”.“I made some putts of pretty good lengths,” he added. “Hopefully, the putter will stay there.”

Overnight leader Chez Reavie carded 70 to move to six-under and slipped to third place, while Ryder Cup teammates Ian Poulter and Alex Noren were both at five-under through 36 holes, the Swede matching Piercy with a bogey-less 65.

But England’s former Masters winner Danny Willett — who was joint second after the first round, still seeking a first tournament win since taking the Green Jacket at Augusta National in 2016 — had a nightmare day.

He dropped five shots in six holes from the second to the seventh — including a double bogey on the par-4 fifth — to card a five-over 77 and slump 54 places on the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations