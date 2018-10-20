Sat October 20, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2018

Ahmed Shehzad asked to explain ban violation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show cause notice to Ahmed Shehzad for violating the terms of the ‘Agreed Sanction Agreement’ that he had entered with the board during the proceedings of a doping case.

Ahmad has been asked to explain why proceedings should not be initiated against him for apparently violating the agreement on PCB Anti Doping Rules by playing cricket during the period of ineligibility.

Ahmad is to respond by or before October 25, said a spokesman of the PCB here.Shehzad is currently facing a backdated four-month ban and is not allowed to play any form of cricket till November 11 as a concentration of 11-nor-Delta9-Tetra Hydro Cannabinol-9-Carboxylic acid (THC) , listed as a prohibited substance by both World Anti-Doping Agency and the PCB, was found in his urine sample taken during an in-competition dope test in May. He was served a notice of charge and suspended from all forms of cricket. But in his posts on Twitter and Facebook, he revealed that he had played seven matches for Muslim Gymkhana club in 12 days.

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in July this year in the two-match T20I series against Scotland. Earlier this month, the PCB added his name to the PSL-IV player roster. He had missed the initial list because of the doping investigation.

Shehzad is currently a part of Multan Sultans — a franchise that picked him last season after he was released by Quetta Gladiators. He scored 173 runs for them in nine innings at an average of 19.22.

