Mohmand Dam: Resettlement of affected people priority: Wapda chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Senior Member Board of Revenue on Thursday said the process of land acquisition for the construction of Mohmand Dam is at an advance stage and the process will commence soon.

He made this announcement in the meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Mohmand Dam. The Wapda Chairman who is also chairman of the Implementation Committee of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain reviewed the progress on the tasks assigned to the Sub-Committees on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The meetings were held at ICDBMD Secretariat, Islamabad.

Addressing the meeting, the Wapda chairman said the early completion of land acquisition and resettlement of the affected people are the priority areas in undertaking construction of Mohmand Dam. Besides implementing the development works meant for resettlement of the affected people, a number of additional schemes in social sector to improve health, education and drinking water facilities in the project areas are also being finalised in consultation with the stakeholders. While reviewing the progress reports, the chairman urged the two Sub-Committees to accomplish their tasks in accordance with the timelines mentioned in the ICDBMD report submitted to the Supreme Court.

During the meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Mohmand Dam, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Convener of the Sub-Committee apprised that acquisition of land for construction of Mohmand Dam Project will commence soon. It was said the process of acquiring the land will be completed in phased manner as per the plan. The Sub-Committee also gave a run-down of the salient features of the development schemes which are to be undertaken for progress and prosperity of the locals in the project area as confidence building measures. The Wapda chairman appreciated the work done by the Sub-Committee for Mohmand Dam headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa SMBR.

Earlier, in another meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Diamer Bhasha Dam, the chairman said the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan, who is also convener of the Sub-Committee has assured of presenting a set of comprehensive recommendations for addressing the issues relating to resettlement of the affected people and acquiring the remaining land in a couple of days. He appreciated the efforts of the Sub-Committee in handling the issue of boundary dispute between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.