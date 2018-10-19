Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mohmand Dam: Resettlement of affected people priority: Wapda chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Senior Member Board of Revenue on Thursday said the process of land acquisition for the construction of Mohmand Dam is at an advance stage and the process will commence soon.

He made this announcement in the meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Mohmand Dam. The Wapda Chairman who is also chairman of the Implementation Committee of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain reviewed the progress on the tasks assigned to the Sub-Committees on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The meetings were held at ICDBMD Secretariat, Islamabad.

Addressing the meeting, the Wapda chairman said the early completion of land acquisition and resettlement of the affected people are the priority areas in undertaking construction of Mohmand Dam. Besides implementing the development works meant for resettlement of the affected people, a number of additional schemes in social sector to improve health, education and drinking water facilities in the project areas are also being finalised in consultation with the stakeholders. While reviewing the progress reports, the chairman urged the two Sub-Committees to accomplish their tasks in accordance with the timelines mentioned in the ICDBMD report submitted to the Supreme Court.

During the meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Mohmand Dam, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Convener of the Sub-Committee apprised that acquisition of land for construction of Mohmand Dam Project will commence soon. It was said the process of acquiring the land will be completed in phased manner as per the plan. The Sub-Committee also gave a run-down of the salient features of the development schemes which are to be undertaken for progress and prosperity of the locals in the project area as confidence building measures. The Wapda chairman appreciated the work done by the Sub-Committee for Mohmand Dam headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa SMBR.

Earlier, in another meeting of Sub-Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement for Diamer Bhasha Dam, the chairman said the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan, who is also convener of the Sub-Committee has assured of presenting a set of comprehensive recommendations for addressing the issues relating to resettlement of the affected people and acquiring the remaining land in a couple of days. He appreciated the efforts of the Sub-Committee in handling the issue of boundary dispute between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra