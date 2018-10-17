Karachi Kickers whip Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi Kickers were off to a superb start when they whipped Balochistan 4-0 in their opener of the National Women Football Championship, which began at the Model Town Ground, Lahore, on Tuesday.Qurat-ul-Ain Hameed hit three goals, while Rimsha landed one. In another match, Army routed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12-0. Roshan and Swaiba hit fine hat-tricks, while Mishal, Fatima Kiran and Nina landed two goals each.
