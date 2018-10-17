The cost of learning

Most parents want to enrol their children in an excellent, English-medium, private school. In Karachi, private schools are the de facto choice of every parent. A severe lack of government schools resulted in the growth of private schools. According to a report, 1,500 private schools were registered in Karachi during the last five years.

There is no denying that many people prefer sending their children to schools offer quality education. However, the high tuition fees of those private schools is becoming a concern for families who cannot afford to pay such a large sum of money. While the Sindh High Court recently declared that an increase in tuition fee should be limited to five percent, no school has complied. The authorities concerned need to take strict action against those who have turned education services into a money-making business.

Ramsha Mughal

Karachi