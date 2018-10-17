Justice delayed

This refers to the news report ‘Judges’ incompetence delays justice: CJ’ (Oct 13). CJ’s observation that the knowledge of judges isn’t adequate requires serious consideration. This highlights a serious flaw in the method followed for the appointment of judges. The existing system doesn’t ensure merit in the appointment of judges, except those appointed as civil judges through provincial competitive examinations. In Pakistan, even the post of a clerk is to be publicly advertised, and written examination and subsequent interviews are conducted before the selection.

It is surprising that no such system exists in appointing judges. The authorities concerned should take the observations of the chief justice seriously. The only possible solution to the issue is to conduct detailed examination on the pattern of CSS for the appointment of judges. Candidates who are shortlisted should be subjected to even more detailed psychological tests to ensure that all the aspiring candidates are suitable for the position.

Sikander Aqeel Ansari

Islamabad