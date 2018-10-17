Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Top Story

AFP
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

14 Iran security personnel abducted on Pakistan border

TEHRAN: Fourteen Iranian security personnel, including Revolutionary Guards intelligence officers, were abducted on the volatile south eastern border with Pakistan on Tuesday, state media reported.

The Guards blamed "terrorist groups that are guided and supported by foreign forces" for the abductions and demanded action by the Pakistani authorities to help locate the captive troops. The force was "abducted between 4 am and 5 am in the Lulakdan area of the border by a terrorist group," the official IRNA news agency said.

Lulakdan is a small village 150 kilometres (about 90 miles) southeast of Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. The abduction was carried out by "infiltrators linked to anti-revolutionary groups," the Guards said in a statement on their website.

"Members of terrorist groups that are guided and supported by foreign forces carried this out through deceiving and bribing infiltrators," they added. They said operations were under way to find those responsible and called on Pakistan "to stamp out terrorists that are stationed near the border" and help recover the captive Iranians.

The 14 were involved in "a security operation" and included two members of the elite Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit, seven Basij militiamen and five regular border guards, the Young Journalists´ Club (YJC), a state-owned news website, said.

The report was deleted from the YJC website shortly afterwards. The province has long been a flashpoint, with Baluchi separatists and jihadists based in Pakistan regularly attacking Iranian security posts.

On September 28, the Guards said they had killed four militants who had slipped across the border. Sistan-Balochistan has a large, mainly Muslim ethnic Balochi community which straddles the border.

Extremist group Jundallah (Soldiers of God) launched a bloody insurgency in the province in 2000 targeting the security forces and officials of Iran´s government. The campaign peaked with a spate of deadly attacks from 2007, including twin suicide bombings against a Shiite mosque that killed 28 people, but abated after the group´s leader was killed in mid-2010.

In 2012, Jundullah members formed a successor organisation called Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), which has carried out a spate of attacks on the security forces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral