Nurmagomedov challenges Mayweather to clash

LOS ANGELES, California: Mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a page out of Conor McGregor’s playbook and issued a challenge to undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Nurmagomedov’s challenge came in a video posted on Instagram by Mayweather’s promoter Leonard Ellerbe who indicated he ran into the UFC fighter at a fight card in Russia.

“Let’s go Floyd. We have to fight now: 50-0 versus 27-0,” Nurmagomedov said with Ellerbe standing next to him smiling. “We are two guys who never lose. In the jungle there is only one king. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor but I drop him easily. Let’s go.”

Nurmagomedov did not say whether he wished to fight Mayweather in a boxing or UFC match. Like McGregor, the Russian has no previous experience as a professional boxer.McGregor made millions last year by taking on Mayweather in a lopsided boxing match. Mayweather appeared to toy with McGregor in the early rounds before stopping the Irishman in the 10th to improve to 50-0.

Last weekend, Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight crown, beating McGregor by fourth-round submission.He then climbed out of the Octagon to fight with a member of McGregor’s entourage who had been taunting him. McGregor also took some punches from members of Nurmagomedov’s team.