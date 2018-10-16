Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Sports

AFP
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nurmagomedov challenges Mayweather to clash

LOS ANGELES, California: Mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a page out of Conor McGregor’s playbook and issued a challenge to undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Nurmagomedov’s challenge came in a video posted on Instagram by Mayweather’s promoter Leonard Ellerbe who indicated he ran into the UFC fighter at a fight card in Russia.

“Let’s go Floyd. We have to fight now: 50-0 versus 27-0,” Nurmagomedov said with Ellerbe standing next to him smiling. “We are two guys who never lose. In the jungle there is only one king. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor but I drop him easily. Let’s go.”

Nurmagomedov did not say whether he wished to fight Mayweather in a boxing or UFC match. Like McGregor, the Russian has no previous experience as a professional boxer.McGregor made millions last year by taking on Mayweather in a lopsided boxing match. Mayweather appeared to toy with McGregor in the early rounds before stopping the Irishman in the 10th to improve to 50-0.

Last weekend, Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight crown, beating McGregor by fourth-round submission.He then climbed out of the Octagon to fight with a member of McGregor’s entourage who had been taunting him. McGregor also took some punches from members of Nurmagomedov’s team.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down