Successful bidders of 61 luxury vehicles not issued NOC yet

ISLAMABAD: Amid government’s plan to auction second batch of 49 luxury vehicles during this week under the directives of PM Office, the Ministry of Interior has not yet issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the successful bidders of first auction who had successfully won purchase of 61 vehicles in the first auction.

“To make the upcoming auction successful and boost interest and confidence of the general public, the PM Office will take up matter related to issuance of NOC with the Ministry of Interior at the earliest,” official minutes of the meeting available with The News disclosed on Sunday.

However, official sources said that the Ministry of Interior was engaged for accomplishing the task by acquiring reports from all departments concerned before issuance of NOC to successful bidders. “The meeting stressed the Ministry of Interior to expedite the matter so that the upcoming auction could become successful which is scheduled to take place on Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday,” said the official.

There were 102 vehicles presented for auction in the first auction out of which 61 were sold while it was decided to sell the remaining vehicles in second attempt. It was decided to surrender these vehicles to Customs Department of the FBR for auctioning the remaining 41 vehicles but it was decided to add up 8 more vehicles to the list, so total 49 vehicles will now be auctioned on coming Wednesday.

The minutes of the official meeting stated that in pursuance to the PM Office directives regarding auction of old vehicles issued vide letter No 28 (26)- T&T/2018 dated October 2, 2018, a meeting was held at the PM Office on Oct 8, 2018.

The meeting was attended by officers from the PM Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Pakistan Customs from FBR, the Cabinet Division and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The issue of auction of remaining 49 luxury-cum-protected vehicles were discussed and it was decided that all 49 vehicles will be surrendered to the FBR under SRO 576 (1) 2006 dated 5-6-2006, wherever applicable and the rest of the vehicles under customs auction rules issued vide SRO 450(1) 2001 dated 18-6-2001.

From now on, auctions of these vehicles will be conducted in accordance with the auction rules notified in Customs Rules vide SRO 450 (1) 2001. Out of 49 vehicles, the vehicles remained without successful biding will be auctioned subsequently as per the Customs Auction Rules. All the auction proceeds will be deposited in the government treasury in accordance with the Customs Auction Rules.

For conducting successful auction, it was decided that all concerned, including IB, MOFA, Cabinet Division and PM Office will ensure provision of all required documents well before the date of auction and also furnish complete record of successful bidder who won earlier auction.

As per prime minister’s austerity drive 49 remaining old luxury vehicles will be auctioned on 17th October 2018 at PM House, Islamabad.

According to details, under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a public auction will be held on Wednesday 17th October 2018 at car parking of the PM House near gate No 07 and inspection of the vehicles can be done on 15th and 16th of October from 10am to 5Pm.

Various bullet proof vehicles comprises three numbers of BMW (760Li) 2014, 02 numbers of Mercedes cars (Maybach S600)2016, 02 Mercedes cars (S600L) 2016, 05 numbers of Mercedes cars (S500, 600)2005, Mercedes Limousine 2005, 02 numbers Toyota Land Cruiser 2008 and 2015, Luxury Jeep 2005, 03 numbers of Mercedes Jeep 2005. Other vehicles those will auctioned are BMW (X5) 2016, 14 numbers of Mercedes cars (S300)93, Lexus jeep 2006, Mitsubishi Pejero 2004,2006, 02 numbers of Mitsubishi Lancer 94, 02 numbers of Nissan Jeep 90, 02 numbers of Cherokee jeep 95, 03 numbers of Toyota Corolla 86 and 91.