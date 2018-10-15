Garcia grabs first title of 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Caroline Garcia won her first title of the year as the French player defeated Karolina Pliskova to edge a nervy Tianjin Open final on Sunday. The 16th-ranked Garcia battled through a narrow first set before streaking away in the second to beat the Czech top seed 7-6 (9-7), 6-3. The 24-year-old Garcia — seeded second in Tianjin — enjoyed a breakthrough 2017, winning back-to-back titles in Wuhan and Beijing, and qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals.
