Fri October 12, 2018
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

Sports

AFP
October 12, 2018

US, Panama advance in women’s WC qualifiers

LOS ANGELES: Panama ended Mexico’s hopes of reaching a third straight Women’s World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory as the United States roared into the CONCACAF qualifying semi-finals with another huge win.

Second-half goals from Karla Riley and Lineth Cedeno lifted Panama to victory in Cary, North Carolina, locking up second place in Group A behind reigning World Cup champions the United States who closed out round-robin play with a 7-0 rout of Trinidad & Tobago.

All four semi-finalists will have a chance to secure berths in next year’s World Cup in France. Both the finalists and the third place team will punch their tickets to the FIFA showpiece, while the loser of the third-place playoff will play off for a berth against Argentina.

Mexico, who competed in the last two World Cups and had beaten Panama in their five previous meetings, were thwarted by Panama’s sensational 17-year-old goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.In the best of her several stops Bailey dived left to turn away a penalty attempt taken by Charlyn Corral after Aldrith Quintero’s handball in the area shortly before halftime.

Two minutes after the break Riley put Panama ahead when she fired a left-footed shot past Mexico keeper Cecilia Santiago. Second-half substitute Cedeno added the insurance goal in the 85th and Panama finished group play with six points from two victories in three matches.

In the second game of the double header, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle both scored twice and Lindsey Horan, Crystal Dunn and Tobin Heath added a goal apiece as United States capped a dominant group performance.

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

